Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,742,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.76% of Citizens Financial Group worth $130,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,795,000 after buying an additional 660,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

