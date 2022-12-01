Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clarkson Price Performance

Clarkson stock remained flat at $35.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.32) to GBX 3,380 ($40.44) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

