Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Clicks Group Stock Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS CLCGY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.
Clicks Group Company Profile
