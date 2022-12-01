Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS CLCGY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

