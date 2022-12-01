Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Cloudflare stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $199.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

