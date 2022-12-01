Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $199.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

