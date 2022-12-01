CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNHI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.04 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $2,994,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $2,059,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

