Cobak Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and $1.48 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.06385455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00500896 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.65 or 0.30466861 BTC.

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

