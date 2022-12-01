Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.51. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 15,666 shares traded.

Colonial Coal International Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 32.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$275.91 million and a PE ratio of -182.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

