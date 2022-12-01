Coloplast A/S (CLPBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on December 16th

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1349 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Coloplast A/S from 780.00 to 835.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $925.00.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

