Compound Price Tops $37.81 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $274.79 million and $18.73 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $37.81 or 0.00223326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.25133378 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $19,006,056.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

