comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Acquires $71,000.00 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 695,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,122.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 17,597 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,515.65.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 1,774 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,572.30.

On Monday, November 21st, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Several research firms recently commented on SCOR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of comScore by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in comScore by 56.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in comScore by 252.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 184,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 180,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

