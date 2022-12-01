Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 138,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,067. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

