Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

