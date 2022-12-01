Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 3,656 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

