Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99.

