Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

MGK opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

