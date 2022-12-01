Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLEV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

