Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Conduent Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CNDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 781,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,429. Conduent has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

