Conflux (CFX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $59.90 million and $2.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,939.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00459630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00117021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00846907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00652834 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00248756 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02870841 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,161,328.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.