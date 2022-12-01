CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $73.02. Approximately 13,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 709,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.