Contrasting Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) and Its Peers

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lisata Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 4.01, meaning that their average stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors 32 247 370 31 2.59

Earnings & Valuation

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 74.45%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A -$27.47 million -0.29 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors $2.97 billion $132.19 million 10.22

Lisata Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Lisata Therapeutics Competitors -2,169.68% -132.55% -27.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics peers beat Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

