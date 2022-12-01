Contrasting Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.30 billion 1.47 $108.64 million $2.67 14.86

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 8.37% 43.40% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yoshiharu Global and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 2 5 1 2.88

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $51.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

