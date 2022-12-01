Copart, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CPRT opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 159.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

