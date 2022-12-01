Cormark Lowers RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$5.75

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on RediShred Capital in a report on Monday, August 29th.
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
Shares of KUT stock traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$3.92. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244. The firm has a market cap of C$71.51 million and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
Featured Stories
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.