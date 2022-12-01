Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 24,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
