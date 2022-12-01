CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. 13,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.92.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

