Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Lloyd Park LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lloyd Park LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 7.6% of Lloyd Park LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 6.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.72.

COST stock traded down $33.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $505.93. 170,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,440. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

