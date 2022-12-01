Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.72.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $539.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.