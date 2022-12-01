Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 95,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,773,440 shares.The stock last traded at $498.86 and had previously closed at $539.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6,301.8% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

