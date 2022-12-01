Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after purchasing an additional 906,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its stake in Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,873,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 825,726 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University boosted its stake in Coupang by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington University now owns 6,126,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,856 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coupang stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.
In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock worth $23,856,155 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
