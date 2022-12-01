Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,650 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for about 1.7% of Lloyd Park LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,106,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $20,002,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 4,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after buying an additional 1,019,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock worth $23,856,155. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.