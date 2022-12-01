Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $52,960.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,054.80.
Criteo Stock Performance
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.