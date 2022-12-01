Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $52,960.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,054.80.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

