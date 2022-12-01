Critical Contrast: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CFSB Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $2.43 million 23.18 $230,000.00 N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million 3.42 $2.62 million $0.25 40.00

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Seacoast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.07% 0.01% First Seacoast Bancorp 8.28% 2.70% 0.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.