Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,327 shares of company stock worth $3,443,250 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 68.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 168,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 110.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.