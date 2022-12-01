Crypto International 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $212,342.26 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $212,342.26 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00504654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.65 or 0.30695422 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.45368681 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $246,798.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

