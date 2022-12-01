Crypto Snack (SNACK) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 14% against the dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $306,752.48 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

