CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 7%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.76. 9,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 406,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CureVac by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CureVac by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

