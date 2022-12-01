CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Trimmed by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,108 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.44. 55,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

