Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Danakali stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

