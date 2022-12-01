Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Danakali stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
