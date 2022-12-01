Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRKTF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darktrace in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Darktrace Price Performance

OTC:DRKTF opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Darktrace has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

