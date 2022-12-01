DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.99

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and traded as high as $102.12. DBS Group shares last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 32,055 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBSDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

DBS Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.9631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

