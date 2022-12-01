DBS Vickers Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of LI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after buying an additional 1,052,229 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,500 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

