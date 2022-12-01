DBS Vickers Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.38.
Shares of LI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
