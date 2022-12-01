DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 46000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

