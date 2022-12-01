Dero Price Tops $4.00 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $52.29 million and approximately $117,091.82 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00023295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,168.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00462474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00117893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00826827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00660933 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00247794 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,074,197 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

