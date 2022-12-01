Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $53.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
GXO Logistics stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.