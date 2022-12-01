Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $23.41 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00012561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00504654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.65 or 0.30695422 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.12809225 USD and is down -10.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

