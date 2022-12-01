Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 14.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.