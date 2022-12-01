discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) PT Raised to GBX 1,030 at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 939 ($11.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 830 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 753.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 731.15. The firm has a market cap of £799.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4,611.11.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.