Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

