Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Down 2.7%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 118,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$1.60 price objective on Dolly Varden Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Dolly Varden Silver alerts:

Dolly Varden Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.27 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Insider Activity

About Dolly Varden Silver

In other news, Director James Anthony Sabala sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$42,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$55,250.

(Get Rating)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.