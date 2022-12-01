Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 114,091 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Donaldson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Donaldson by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 89,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

